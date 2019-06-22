Home

POWERED BY

Services
Scoggins Funeral Home - Van Alstyne
637 W Van Alstyne Pkwy
Van Alstyne, TX 75495
(903) 482-5225
Celebration of Life
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
3:00 PM
Mt Carmel Baptist Church
Tioga, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Hilliard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Merle Hilliard


1960 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
James Merle Hilliard Obituary
TIOGA - James Myrle Hilliard went to be with the Lord on June 18, 2019, in Tioga, Texas. He is survived by his children Rebecca Binyon and Dustin Hilliard, both of Tioga, TX; and his grandchildren Cody and Tanner Binyon; Hayden, Colten, Fox, and Cason Hilliard; and Carter Moore. He is also survived by his father and mother Jack and Edna Hilliard, brother and sister-in-law Terry and Rene Hilliard. He is preceded in death by his wife Kim Hilliard.
James was born on April 23, 1960, in Dallas, Tx to Jack and Edna Hilliard. He was married to the love of his life on Sept 14, 1979, and spent the next 39 years with his wife, Kim. He was a dedicated father, and the grandfather of 7 boys who all loved to hear stories and spend time with their "Papa James". He also enjoyed the 45 years he spent with his many friends and family members at Clark's Outpost.
Family, friends, and others whose lives James touched are invited to the Mt Carmel Baptist Church in Tioga, TX on Monday, June 24th at 3 PM to celebrate his life, followed by a celebratory wake at Clarks Outpost.
Services are under the direction of Scoggins Funeral Home & Crematory, 637 W. Van Alstyne, Pkwy. Van Alstyne, TX; 75495. 903-482-5225. You may sign the online guest book at www.scogginsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald Democrat on June 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now