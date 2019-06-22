TIOGA - James Myrle Hilliard went to be with the Lord on June 18, 2019, in Tioga, Texas. He is survived by his children Rebecca Binyon and Dustin Hilliard, both of Tioga, TX; and his grandchildren Cody and Tanner Binyon; Hayden, Colten, Fox, and Cason Hilliard; and Carter Moore. He is also survived by his father and mother Jack and Edna Hilliard, brother and sister-in-law Terry and Rene Hilliard. He is preceded in death by his wife Kim Hilliard.

James was born on April 23, 1960, in Dallas, Tx to Jack and Edna Hilliard. He was married to the love of his life on Sept 14, 1979, and spent the next 39 years with his wife, Kim. He was a dedicated father, and the grandfather of 7 boys who all loved to hear stories and spend time with their "Papa James". He also enjoyed the 45 years he spent with his many friends and family members at Clark's Outpost.

Family, friends, and others whose lives James touched are invited to the Mt Carmel Baptist Church in Tioga, TX on Monday, June 24th at 3 PM to celebrate his life, followed by a celebratory wake at Clarks Outpost.

Services are under the direction of Scoggins Funeral Home & Crematory, 637 W. Van Alstyne, Pkwy. Van Alstyne, TX; 75495. 903-482-5225.