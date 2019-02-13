James 'Cookie' Noble Cook, 82, was called to his heavenly home Saturday, February 9, 2019 in Whitesboro, Texas.

Mr. Cook was born November 17, 1936 in Dallas, Texas the son of Jim and Nola (McBride) Cook. He married the love of his life, Frances 'Carol' Toney, July 3, 1958 in Irving, Texas. Cookie loved the outdoors, especially coon hunting and fishing. He also enjoyed playing poker and going to the casino. Cookie was a loving husband, father, grandfather and brother. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

Mr. Cook leaves behind his beloved family, wife of 60 years, Carol Cook of Whitesboro; daughters Debra Smith and husband Randy of Whitesboro, Jeanette Cook of Whitesboro, Lynn Williams and husband Jeff of Durant, Oklahoma, Gayle Cook and husband Dave of Krum; and his beloved dog Cowboy. His grandchildren Justin Cook of Dallas, Jared Cook of Gainesville, Darci Bowen and husband, Derek of Durant, Curts Williams and wife Brittany of Durant, Jimmy Don Ludlam and wife Ashlie of Denison, Caleb Ludlam of Sherman, Bryan Smith of Whitesboro, Britni Smith of Whitesboro, Heather Rowinsky and husband Christopher of Denham Springs, Courtney Cook and husband, Tony of Denham Springs; eight great-grandchildren;brothers Jay Cook and wife Martha, Randy Cook and wife Nola, and Guy Stovall.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jim and Nola Cook, and son, Jimmy Paul Cook.

Celebration of Life service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church in Tioga with Pastor Bobby Hawkins officiating.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in his name to Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, 27260 F.M. Road 121, Tioga, TX 76271.

Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.