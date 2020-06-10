James Odell Burden, 71, of Leonard, died at his home on May 27, 2020.

He is survived by his wife, Linda (Darst) Burden of Leonard, his son and daughter in law Sean & Denise Burden of Denison, his son in law and daughter Craig & Christy Flanagan of Leonard, two grandsons, brother Bobby Burden of Little Rock, sister Mary Jernigan of Goldthwaite, sister Julia Shaw of Honey Grove, and brother in law and sister Blanton and Martha Hancock of Leonard and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Visitation for James Burden will be Sunday May 31,2020 at 2pm and his funeral at 3pm, both at Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow in Leonard. Burial will follow in Fuller Cemetery (CR 5025) Leonard. Leann's Southern Charm is handling the floral arrangements. Donations may be made to the Leonard Volunteer Fire Department c/o Watson Bros PO Box 1169 Leonard TX 75452.

