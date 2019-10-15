|
James Parker Green Funeral Service will be held at the Waldo Funeral Home Chapel on Wednesday October 16, 2019 at 11 a.m. with burial at West Hill Cemetery. Minister Jimmy Stegall of Parkview Church of Christ will officiate. The family will be receiving guests at 10 a.m. Mr. Green, 83, passed away Saturday, October 12 at Traditions Senior Living Center. Arrangements are under the direction of Waldo Funeral Home in Sherman.
James was born August 4, 1936 in Birmingham, Alabama to the late Charles Richard and Margaret Louise Green. He and his family moved to Dallas in his early years and he graduated from Duncanville High School where he was a wonderful athlete and especially enjoyed playing football where he set a school record. He served in the US Navy from 1956-1962. He worked for the City of Sherman for several years and Parkland Memorial Hospital. He enjoyed traveling, playing golf, telling jokes, country music and watching football.
In 1972 James married Barbara Anita Davis and to this union was born a daughter Alana.
In 2002 James married long- time friend Anita Scovel-Green. They enjoyed traveling and especially cruising. They greatly enjoyed their grandchildren and following their activities.
James will be remembered for his love for his grandchildren, daughter and his dear family. He had a witty manner and a wonderful sense of humor. He was very talented in playing the guitar and singing. He is survived by his daughter, Alana Mathis of Van Alstyne; three grandchildren, Lindsay Mathis of McKinney, Madison and Kade Mathis of Van Alstyne; Sister Mary Louise McDonald of Carrollton; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers Charles Richard Green Jr. and William Lee Green and Sister Eunice Catherine Densmore; and wives Barbara and Anita.
The online register book may be signed at www.waldofuneralhome.com
Published in The Herald Democrat on Oct. 15, 2019