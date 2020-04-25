|
James Edward Pate, 61, of Roanoke, Texas passed away suddenly on April 15, 2020 from a heart related condition. James was born in Rantoul, Illinois on August 29, 1958. James was a devoted husband to his wife Mandy and a loving dad to their two beautiful children, Emma and Aaron. James and Mandy shared 15 years together. Everyone who knew James can attest to his willingness to help others and that he cared deeply for his family and friends. He had a witty personality and a great sense of humor.
James loved playing poker and appreciated the art of the game. He was a skilled poker player even qualifying for a seat to the World Series of Poker in 2006. He also enjoyed fishing, golfing, playing volleyball and metal detecting. He was an avid reader and very knowledgeable in trivia.
James grew up in Sherman, Texas and enjoyed staying in contact with his former classmates from Sherman High School as well as former coworkers from GTE/Verizon. James studied accounting at Southeastern Oklahoma State University and received his Bachelors of Science Degree in 1982. He earned his Certified Public Accountant license from the Texas State Board of Public Accountancy in 1986. James continued his education and achieved his Masters of Business Administration with Financial Planning from the University of Dallas in 1996. James retired from GTE/Verizon where he spent the majority of his career working in Finance.The last 3 years he was a Finance Department Controller for Dallas Fort Worth International Airport. James will be missed dearly by family, friends, and coworkers.
James is survived by his wife, Mandy, daughter Emma, son Aaron, brothers Brian Pate (Susan), Craig Pate (Cindy), sister Edith Gossett (Dennis), stepdaughter Tabetha Arnold and many extended family. James is preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Nancy (Ohlsen) Pate.
In lieu of flowers the family is accepting donations through a fundraiser organized by extended family.
Cards can be sent to Foust and Son Funeral Home, 523 S. Main St., Grapevine, TX 76051.
Due to Covid-19 a Celebration of Life will be arranged at a later date.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Apr. 25, 2020