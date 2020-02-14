Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fisher Funeral Home - Denison
604 W. Main
Denison, TX 75020
903-464-9200
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Denison, TX
View Map

JAMES PRICE STIFF

Send Flowers
JAMES PRICE STIFF Obituary
James Price Stiff ("Jim") passed away at home Sunday February 9, 2020 in Denison, Texas.
Jim is survived by his family, wife, Dianne, his "special needs" stepdaughter, Dawn; son, Sterling Stiff of Seattle, Washington; stepdaughter, Amy Oates of Whitesboro; stepdaughter, Paige Schwartz of Australia; stepdaughter, Sharra Lovelady of Ingram, TX; eight grandchildren; and brother, Judd Stiff of California.
A memorial service in honor of Jim will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 15, 2020 at St. Luke's Episcopal Church in Denison, TX. A reception will follow the service in Kohfeldt Hall at St. Luke's.
Memorials may be made in his name to St. Luke's Church and St. Jude's Hospital for Children.
Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JAMES's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -