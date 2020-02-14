|
James Price Stiff ("Jim") passed away at home Sunday February 9, 2020 in Denison, Texas.
Jim is survived by his family, wife, Dianne, his "special needs" stepdaughter, Dawn; son, Sterling Stiff of Seattle, Washington; stepdaughter, Amy Oates of Whitesboro; stepdaughter, Paige Schwartz of Australia; stepdaughter, Sharra Lovelady of Ingram, TX; eight grandchildren; and brother, Judd Stiff of California.
A memorial service in honor of Jim will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 15, 2020 at St. Luke's Episcopal Church in Denison, TX. A reception will follow the service in Kohfeldt Hall at St. Luke's.
Memorials may be made in his name to St. Luke's Church and St. Jude's Hospital for Children.
Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 14, 2020