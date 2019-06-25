|
|
|
Dr. James Randell Wells, Jr., 86, of Cartwright, died Saturday, June 22, 2019 in Calera.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Yarnaby Cemetery in Yarnaby, Okla. Pastor Jessie West will officiate. A family visitation will be held from 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Holmes-Coffey-Murray Funeral Home in Durant.
He is survived by his wife, Wanda Jo Wells of Cartwright; children, Dr. Billy Wells of Kemp, Okla, Ingrid Cole of Durant, Karin Young of Arroyo Grand, CA, Payton Wells of Durant, and Amira Tranthan of Durant; and eleven grandchildren.
Please visit the online registry at www.holmescoffeymurray.com.
Published in The Herald Democrat on June 25, 2019
Read More