Holmes~Coffey ~ Murray Funeral Home - Durant
121 N. 5th Ave.
Durant, OK 74701
580-924-3331
Dr. James Randell Wells

Dr. James Randell Wells Obituary
Dr. James Randell Wells, Jr., 86, of Cartwright, died Saturday, June 22, 2019 in Calera.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Yarnaby Cemetery in Yarnaby, Okla. Pastor Jessie West will officiate. A family visitation will be held from 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Holmes-Coffey-Murray Funeral Home in Durant.
He is survived by his wife, Wanda Jo Wells of Cartwright; children, Dr. Billy Wells of Kemp, Okla, Ingrid Cole of Durant, Karin Young of Arroyo Grand, CA, Payton Wells of Durant, and Amira Tranthan of Durant; and eleven grandchildren.
Published in The Herald Democrat on June 25, 2019
