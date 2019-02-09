|
Funeral services for James 'Radar' Randy Adair, age 61, of Telephone, will be 10 a.m. Saturday, February 9, 2019 at Cooper-Sorrells Funeral Home Chapel in Bonham, Texas. Bro. Carl 'Skeeter' Fogle will officiate. Interment will follow at Lamasco Cemetery. Mr. Adair passed away on Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at his home.
James Randy Adair was born in Bonham, Texas November 13, 1957 to Billy James and Willie Margaret (Bagby) Adair. He married Lisa Lynn (Turner) Adair on September 30, 1983 in Denison. James was a welder at Eaton Industries in Sherman. He enjoyed playing music, woodworking, fishing, flying RC airplanes and making people laugh.
He is survived by his wife Lisa Adair of the home; mother Willie Margaret Adair of Bonham; sisters Debra Shores and husband Jerry of Bonham and Karen Penson and husband Joe of Durant; nieces and nephews, Kevin Crank, Kelsey Bohan non and husband Scott, Brittany Weissert, Blake Huggins, Danielle Pope and husband Taylor, Hillary Lairamore and husband Ryan, Harmonie Huggins, Graceson Huggins, Cody Turner, Cortni Turner and Cassidy Turner; and great niece Preslee Joy Bohannon.
Serving as pallbearers will be Kenneth Russell, Jerry Shores, Joe Penson, Scott Bohan non, Cody Turner and Graceson Huggins.
No formal visitation will be held.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 9, 2019