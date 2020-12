Or Copy this URL to Share

James Phillip Raney, age 64, of Van Alstyne, TX, passed away at Texoma Medical Center, Denison, TX on Tuesday, November 24, 2020. He was born on March 21, 1956 in Morris, OK to James Edward Raney & Nova Norwood Raney.

He is survived by his sister; Linda Wolff of Sand Springs, OK.

No service is planned.

Arrangements are under the direction of American Funeral Service, Denison, TX.

