Memorial services for James Richard "Jimmy" Dunn will be held at 11:00 AM Friday, September 4th, at First Baptist Church, Sherman. Dr. Mike Lawson and Pastor Steve Rice will officiate. Mr. Dunn, age 76, passed away on Sunday, August 30th, at his home in Denison.
Jimmy was born on July 17, 1944 in Texarkana, Texas, to Russell and Hazel Barkham Dunn. He graduated Sherman High School and attended Austin College where he was a pitcher for the baseball team. He transferred to St. Mary's University in San Antonio, graduating with a BA degree. Jimmy continued his education at St. Mary's Law School earning a J.D. degree. While there he earned the highest score of his class on his board exams. Following graduation, Jimmy joined his father Russell Dunn in the family law firm in Sherman.
Mr. Dunn was an active member of the Jaycees and loved coaching his children through the Girl's Club and Boy's Club in Sherman. Jimmy was a member and deacon of First Baptist Church in Sherman and served in the Sanctuary Choir and worked with the Youth Program for many years. He loved skiing with family and friends and enjoyed taking family vacations. Jimmy cherished spending time with his grandkids. He loved the Lord and his family.
Jimmy was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Diana Dunn. He is survived by his wife, Saundra Raroha Dunn; son, James Richard Dunn, Jr. and wife Elizabeth; son, Michael Alan Dunn and wife Sarita; daughter, Sheri Casey and husband Mike; daughter, Laura Saur and husband Chris; grandchildren, Jarrett Dunn, Ansley Dunn, Kaden Dunn, Tanner Dunn, Kortney Dunn, Hunter Dunn, Garrett Casey, Brennan Casey, Hailey Saur, Emily Saur and Chloe Saur and a sister, Carol Dunn Winkler and husband Charles; nieces, Karen Silvia and husband Mitch, Valarie Henderson and husband Kyle and Kay Lynn Roane and husband J.D.
The family would like to give special thanks to Steve Rice, Shirley McKinney and his nurses, Magen Gurley and Kelli Katke.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Ministry of Encouragement of First Baptist Church, Sherman, or Meals on Wheels of Denison. The register book can be signed online at waldofuneralhome.com