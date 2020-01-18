|
|
|
James Riley Jackson, 93, died on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at his residence in Leonard, Texas.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held Friday, January 31, 2020 at 2:00PM at Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Chapel, Leonard, Texas with Chaplain Dennis Noblett officiating.
Visitation will be Thursday, January 30, 2020 from 6:00-8:00pm at The Venue, 206 E. Fannin, Leonard, TX 75452.
Following cremation, the remains will be buried in Leonard Cemetery, Leonard, Texas.
Mr. Jackson is survived by daughter & son-in-law, Margie & Larry Shelton, Little Elm, TX.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Jan. 18, 2020