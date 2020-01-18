Home

POWERED BY

Services
Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home - Leonard
701 N Cedar St
Leonard, TX 75452
(903) 587-3336
Resources
More Obituaries for JAMES JACKSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JAMES RILEY JACKSON

Send Flowers
JAMES RILEY JACKSON Obituary
James Riley Jackson, 93, died on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at his residence in Leonard, Texas.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held Friday, January 31, 2020 at 2:00PM at Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Chapel, Leonard, Texas with Chaplain Dennis Noblett officiating.
Visitation will be Thursday, January 30, 2020 from 6:00-8:00pm at The Venue, 206 E. Fannin, Leonard, TX 75452.
Following cremation, the remains will be buried in Leonard Cemetery, Leonard, Texas.
Mr. Jackson is survived by daughter & son-in-law, Margie & Larry Shelton, Little Elm, TX.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Jan. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JAMES's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -