|
|
|
Rev. James Robert Crawford, 89, died Tuesday, September 3, 2019.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday at Cornerstone Baptist Church in Sherman. Rev. Gary Crawford will officiate. Interment will follow at Friendship Cemetery. A family visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Cornerstone Baptist Church. Arrangements are under the direction of Dannel Funeral Home in Sherman.
He is survived by his wife, Delpha Crawford; sons, David Crawford (Marlene), Gary Crawford (Celia), Aaron Crawford (Tina), and Timothy Crawford (Carla); six grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Please visit the online registry at www.dannelfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Sept. 7, 2019