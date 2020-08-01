1/
JAMES ROBERT HILTON
James Robert Hilton, age 73, of Siloam Springs, AR, passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Siloam Springs Nursing & Rehab.
James is survived by his sister; Kathy McNatt of Siloam Springs, AR and his brother; Kevin Polk of Colbert, OK, other extended family & friends.
Graveside services will be held Monday, August 3, 2020, 2:00 P.M. at Garden of Memory Pavilion, Colbert, OK. Family & friends visitation will be held Sunday, August 2, 2020, 6 – 7 p.m. at American Funeral Service, Colbert, OK.
Arrangements are under the direction of American Funeral Service, Colbert, OK.

Published in The Herald Democrat on Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
2
Visitation
06:00 - 07:00 PM
American Funeral Service
AUG
3
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Garden of Memory Pavilion
Funeral services provided by
AMERICAN FUNERAL SERVICE - Colbert
107 Burney Street
Colbert, OK 74733
580-296-4663
