James Robert Hilton, age 73, of Siloam Springs, AR, passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Siloam Springs Nursing & Rehab.

James is survived by his sister; Kathy McNatt of Siloam Springs, AR and his brother; Kevin Polk of Colbert, OK, other extended family & friends.

Graveside services will be held Monday, August 3, 2020, 2:00 P.M. at Garden of Memory Pavilion, Colbert, OK. Family & friends visitation will be held Sunday, August 2, 2020, 6 – 7 p.m. at American Funeral Service, Colbert, OK.

Arrangements are under the direction of American Funeral Service, Colbert, OK.

