1/
JAMES ROBERT HILTON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JAMES's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Robert Hilton, age 73, of Siloam Springs, AR, passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Siloam Springs Nursing & Rehab.
James is survived by his sister; Kathy McNatt of Siloam Springs, AR and his brother; Kevin Polk of Colbert, OK, other extended family & friends.
Graveside services will be held Monday, August 3, 2020, 2:00 P.M. at Garden of Memory Pavilion, Colbert, OK. Family & friends visitation will be held Sunday, August 2, 2020, 6 – 7 p.m. at American Funeral Service, Colbert, OK.
Arrangements are under the direction of American Funeral Service, Colbert, OK.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
AMERICAN FUNERAL SERVICE - Denison
4312 West Crawford Street
Denison, TX 75020
903-463-6300
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved