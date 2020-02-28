Home

POWERED BY

Services
Meador Funeral Home - Whitesboro
401 HWY 377 NORTH
Whitesboro, TX 76273
(903) 564-3800
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
2:00 PM
Meador Funeral Home - Whitesboro
401 HWY 377 NORTH
Whitesboro, TX 76273
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JAMES LINDER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JAMES ROBERT LINDER III


1953 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JAMES ROBERT LINDER III Obituary
James Robert Linder III, 66, of Callisburg, Texas was called to his heavenly home on Tuesday, February 25, 2020.
James was born on November 2, 1953 in Dallas, Texas to James Robert and Juanita Charline (McGahey) Linder. He was a member of the Custer City Baptist Church of Callisburg, Texas. James married the love of his life, Darlene Dolezalek on July 23, 1982 in Sherman, Texas and they were married for 37 wonderful years. He enjoyed fishing, watching movies and playing computer games. James loved to bowl and was very good.
He is survived by his wife, Darlene Linder of Callisburg, son, Robert Linder and Shanee Barron of Bedford; son, Michael Linder and wife, Jessica of Denton; daughter, Mary Linder of Denison; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
James was preceded in death by his parents, James and Charline Linder, brother, Mike Willis, sister, Pat Newsom and brother, Charlie Linder.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in honor of James to the American Diabetes Association PO Box 15829 Arlington, VA 22215.
A memorial service honoring James will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Meador Funeral Home of Whitesboro. A eulogy will be given by Bob Settles and there will be an available time for friends and family to share memories about James.
To sign the online registry, please go to www.meadorfuneral.com.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JAMES's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -