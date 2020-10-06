BONHAM–A memorial service for James "Jim" Robert Moore, age 68, of Windom, TX will be held at 1:00 pm on Friday, October 9, 2020 at First United Methodist Church in Bonham, TX. Rev. Dana Coker will officiate. Mr. Moore passed away on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at his home with his wife by his side. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Cooper-Sorrells Funeral Home Bonham, TX.

He leaves behind those who loved him deeply. He will be greatly missed by his wife of 12 years, Kay, stepson Adam, and grandson Blake. He is survived by brothers, Ron Moore of Bonham, Chuck Moore and wife April of Arlington, Wayne Moore and wife Brenda of Bonham, and uncles, aunts, nieces, and nephews, too many to name and many friends.

In lieu of flowers/plant, please make donations to Children's Medical Center of Dallas.

