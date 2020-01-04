|
|
James Ronald Vest (Ron) was the first of three children of James Vest and Jean Henry Vest.
Ron was born in Denison, Texas on December 13, 1945. With the help of Home Hospice of Grayson County, Ron was able to live his best life possible following his diagnosis in May with a very rare and aggressive cancer. He died peacefully at his home in Pottsboro, Texas on Friday, December 27, 2019, with the love of his life, Becky Miles, and beloved sister, Luann Vest Dubach, by his side.
After attending public schools in Denison, Ron went on to graduate from North Texas State University. Following graduation, he joined the Navy where he served as a Naval Aviator and was honorably discharged as a lieutenant in 1972. He returned to his beloved north Texas and worked in Dallas as in internal auditor until 1985.
In 1985, Ron moved back to Denison to join his mother in the family owned Grayson County Title Company. After her death in 1995, he convinced Peggy Coley to give up her longtime career with a local law firm and team up with him in the title business. That partnership continued until they sold the title company and Ron retired on November 30, 2018.
Many people will remember Ron as an avid collector of most things vintage, primarily cars, motorcycles and metal signs. In recent years he expanded his collection to wooden boats, including 2 Yellowjacket boats built in Denison. In the 1970's, Ron also started running. He ran in multiple marathons for a number of years and even once qualified for the Boston marathon. Ron was also a long time member of the Texoma Sailing Club and for many years was racing his own beloved Sarah Jane or crewing on other boats.
Although Ron was determined to never marry, he did finally connect with his soul mate, Becky Miles. They shared many passions including a love for the lake and cars. They took their first trip together to Mexico the summer of 1998. Over the ensuing years they visited nearly every island in the Caribbean, the South Pacific, and most recently took multiple trips to Alaska, which he dearly loved. When Ron became sick, Becky became his primary caregiver and was with him at the time of his death.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Nancy Greiner. Surviving Ron is Becky Miles of the home, sister, Luann Dubach and husband, Gary, and his long time business partner, Peggy Coley. He is also survived by his niece, Angela Brewer and husband, Blaine, and nephews, Jameson Greiner, Blake Shelton, Landon Shelton, and Luke Shelton and husband, Todd, a great niece and nephew, and brother in law, Dick Greiner.
The family would like to express their sincerest appreciation to Home Hospice of Grayson County and Ron's loving nurse, Ginna Hail.
A celebration of life will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Brunson's Auto Sales, 2420 S Woodlawn, Denison, TX.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials be made in his name to Denison Animal Welfare Group (DAWG) or Home Hospice of Grayson County.
Condolences may be registered online at www.fisherfh.com
Published in The Herald Democrat on Jan. 4, 2020