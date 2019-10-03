|
|
|
James Ronnie Jackson, 78, of Sherman, died Monday, September 30, 2019.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Good Hope Cemetery in Prosper. Arrangements are under the direction of Scoggins Funeral Home and Crematory in Van Alstyne.
He is survived by his sons, Ronnie Jackson (Melanie) of Celina, and Johnny Jackson (LuAnn) of Gunter; brothers, Darrel Jackson of Celina, Ted Jackson of Flower Mound, and Lynn Jackson of Calera; sister, Sue Carter of Celina; seven grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Please visit the online registry at www.scogginsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Herald Democrat on Oct. 3, 2019