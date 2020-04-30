|
|
Rusty, age 63, died Sunday, April 26, 2020 in Plano, Texas, following a tragic accident. He will lie in state for viewing on Thursday, April 30 from Noon until 5:00 p.m. A private service honoring Rusty's life will follow at an undisclosed time and location.
Phillip Smith, an ordained Baptist Pastor and a hospital chaplain, will officiate the service. Rusty was baptized at the First Baptist Church in Olla, Lousiana. He attended First Baptist Church of Denison and Morton Street Church of Christ. Rusty was a prayer.
Rusty was born in Alexandria, Louisiana on June 16, 1956. In June, of 1983, Rusty married Janet Kay Sylvester. Together, they had one beautiful daughter, Ashley Ann Brooks, who was born in 1985.
Rusty attended schools in Louisiana and Texas. He was a graduate of Denison High School, attended military school following graduation and eventually returned to Denison to join family owned businesses. He was a former car dealer in northwest Texas and operated a family owned car wash in Sherman.
Rusty was an avid outdoorsman and loved football (Especially LSU). He loved laughter, whether his or making others laugh.
Mr. Brooks is survived by his loving daughter, Ashley Ann Brooks. A sister, Nancy Brooks Pike and her husband, Mike Pike. A sister-in-law, Mary Moak. Nieces are Erin Brooke Pike Blair, Stephanie Moak Saenz, Lacey Alley, Pike and Bailee Brooks Whittington. Nephews include Nathan Alan (Nate) Pike, Charles Moak, Jr. and Brian Lee Blair. Rusty was fond of his 13 great nieces and nephews.
His parents, James (Jim) Hildon Brooks and Maxine Arnold Moak Brooks, preceded him in death. His brother, Charles Bruce Moak and his sister, Tammy Brooks Whittington.
Although we grieve deeply, we celebrate in the fact that Eternal Life exists, through CHRIST, OUR LORD and SAVIOR. In addition, we know that Rusty is in Heaven celebrating with all his family and friends.
Arrangments have been entrusted to American Funeral Home at 4312 W. Crawford, Denison, Texas. You may sign the guest book at www.americanfuneralservice-fh.com.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Apr. 30, 2020