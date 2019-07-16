Home

Holmes~Coffey ~ Murray Funeral Home - Durant
121 N. 5th Ave.
Durant, OK 74701
580-924-3331
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John's Episcopal Church
Durant, TX
James Russell Lee


1928 - 2019
James Russell Lee Obituary
James Russell Lee, 90, of Durant, died Saturday, July 13, 2019 in Denison.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at St. John's Episcopal Church in Durant. Rev. James Blagg will officiate. A reception will be held at the fellowship hall following the memorial. Arrangements are under the direction of Holmes-Coffey-Murray Funeral Home in Durant.
He is survived by his daughters, Judy Ball, and Linda Powers; sister, Carolyn Arnold; four grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
Please visit the online registry at www.holmescoffeymurray.com.
Published in The Herald Democrat on July 16, 2019
