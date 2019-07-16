|
James Russell Lee, 90, of Durant, died Saturday, July 13, 2019 in Denison.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at St. John's Episcopal Church in Durant. Rev. James Blagg will officiate. A reception will be held at the fellowship hall following the memorial. Arrangements are under the direction of Holmes-Coffey-Murray Funeral Home in Durant.
He is survived by his daughters, Judy Ball, and Linda Powers; sister, Carolyn Arnold; four grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
Published in The Herald Democrat on July 16, 2019