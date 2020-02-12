|
|
Former Denison City Manager James Price Stiff ("Jim") passed away peacefully at his Denison home Sunday, Feb. 9th at 9pm.
Jim was born April 4th, 1943 in Dallas, TX to Judd Price and Margaret Smith Stiff. Jim and his twin brother, Ben Stiff, and their older brother Judd Stiff attended Highland Park schools in Dallas, TX. Jim attended the University of Missouri, where he studied journalism. He furthered his studies at Texas Tech University with a double degree in political science and journalism. Jim's first role in city government was in Fort Worth, Texas. He then moved on to become City Manager of White Settlement, Mineral Wells, Denison and retired as City Manager of Bonham. Jim served our government for 33 years as a City Manager in the state of Texas. Several former city council members have said, "Jim Stiff was one of the most intelligent men they had ever known". He was always for the everyday people and the less fortunate, who couldn't always help themselves. He became a master at scouting and one of the leaders of the Texoma area Boy Scouts council. He loved helping young men to become Boy Scouts and help them to receive their wood badge honor.
Jim was married to Jane Wright in 1969. They had a son, Sterling in 1973 in addition to Jane's daughter, Sharra, who Jim considered his own. Jim and Jane were married 18 years until Jane's passing in 1985. They were both members of St. Luke's Episcopal Church in Denison. February 27, 1990 Jim married Dianne Henry Hudgins. They were married by Father Gerard of St. Stephens Episcopal Church in Sherman. Jim and Dianne Stiff were about to celebrate 32 years of marriage. Dianne cared for her husband Jim for 17 years after him having major illnesses.
Jim was preceded in death by his mother, father and twin brother. Jim leaves behind his wife, Dianne, his "special needs" stepdaughter, Dawn; son, daughter-in-law and grandchildren, Sterling, Ellena, Matias and Alessandra of Seattle, Washington; stepdaughter and son in law, Amy and Greg Oates of Whitesboro; stepdaughter and granddaughters, Paige, Savannah and Piper Schwartz of Australia; stepdaughter, Sharra and Todd Lovelady and grandchildren, Skye and Eli, of Ingram, TX and brother and sister-in-law, Judd and Mary Jane Stiff of California. He also leaves behind three loving caregivers, Debbie Stephens, Robbie Williams and Monette Whipple all of Denison. He and Dianne were thankful for all the wonderful staff at Heart to Heart Hospice, who gave him much dignity by allowing him to receive care and live his last days at home.
A memorial service in honor of Jim Stiff will be held at St. Luke's Episcopal Church in Denison, TX, Saturday February 15th at 11:00 a.m.
A reception will follow the service in Kohfeldt Hall at St. Luke's.
Honorary pallbearers will be Brian Peeler, Pete Phillips, Bill Jennings, Andy Wilkens, Butch Ewing and Mike Alexander.
Memorials can be made to St. Luke's Church and St. Jude's Hospital for Children.
Condolences may be registered online at www.fisherfh.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 12, 2020