SHERMAN–Funeral services for James Edward Tramell will be held at 10:00 AM Wednesday, February 26 at Grayson Bible Church. Rev. Roy Webster will officiate with services under the direction of Waldo Funeral Home. Mr. Tramell, 95, passed away Thursday, February 20 at the Bonham VA Community Living Center.
James was born April 17, 1924 in Indian Territories in Oklahoma to the late Dennis and Aletha (Dent) Tramell and moved to Texas when he was four. James joined the US Navy in April 1941 and served in the medical field while overseas. He was honorably discharged as a Chief Petty Officer in January 1946. He worked in a medical lab and local hospital for a time, then Kimble Oil and Pacific Railroad. James married Mary Jo Tamplen on September 17, 1949. They were married 56 years when she preceded him in death on September 26, 2005.
On April 12, 1954, James joined the Sherman Police Dept and served as an officer for 32 years. He retired as Captain of Criminal Investigations. He was a member of the Grayson Bible Baptist Church in Sherman. James and his wife worked with the youth in the church for many years and found great enjoyment in ministering to the teenagers.
Mr. Tramell was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Hough, Vernon, and Joe; two sisters, Ann Ferral and Ruby Tramell. He is survived by his son, Gary Tramell of Sherman; daughter, Phoebe Hill of Tennessee; four grandchildren, Travis Tramell, James Paul Hill, Ashley Hill, and Beth Hill; and several nieces and nephews.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 25, 2020