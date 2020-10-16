SHERMAN–James Vaughn of Sherman, TX was born August 23, 1943 to Harry and Cora Vaughn in Ardmore, OK. He passed away October 5, 2020. James married the love of his life, June Penrod, on March 30,1963. They celebrated 55 years of marriage before her passing in January 2019.
James is survived by his son Kelly Vaughn and his wife DeLyndia, three grandchildren, Leah, Lyndsey, and Layne Vaughn, and one great-granddaughter, Madelyn Green, all of Whitesboro, TX. And, his daughter, Paula Gray, of Sherman, TX.
James had a fun-loving personality and loved to make others laugh. He had a way of making any situation funny and could lighten the mood with his humor. James loved his job at Whataburger, where he worked over 20 years, but more than that, he enjoyed the friendships he made with his coworkers and customers. James was an avid golfer and enjoyed spending time on the golf course with his friends.
James will be dearly missed by so many. Family and friend's visitation will be Saturday, October 17, 2020 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Waldo Funeral Home in Sherman, TX.
Arrangements are under the direction of Waldo Funeral Home in Sherman.
