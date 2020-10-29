James Wesley Smith Jr., of Gunter passed away on Wednesday October 21, 2020 at Baylor Scott & White Hospital in McKinney, Texas. James, known to family and friends as "Wes" was born Feb. 26, 1965 in Garland, TX. to Ruby Smith Butler and James W. Smith Sr.
He attended school in Gunter, TX. and graduated in 1983. He continued his education at VoTech Trade School in Louisiana as a machinist and completed in 1987. Wes enjoyed fishing, gardening, watching football, wrestling, NASCAR racing, and spending time with his dog Peanut. He enjoyed being with family and friends. Wes had a big heart and would do anything for anyone. He will be truly missed.
Wes is survived by his son Eric Wesley Smith of Keithville, Louisiana, parents, mother Ruby Smith Butler of Gunter, TX., father, James Wesley Smith Sr. of Denison, TX., Sisters, Debbie Pecina and husband James of Gunter, TX., Darla Trevino of Celina, TX., Janice Pepos and husband Wayne of Whitewright, TX., Marissa Smith of Austin, TX., Bethany Smith of Sherman, TX. brother Daniel Smith and wife Amanda of Sherman, TX. and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, nephews, great-great niece, many cousins, and best friend, Brothers in Christ Mitchell Penland.
A memorial service will be held at 3:00pm Sunday Nov. 1, 2020 at Scoggins Funeral Home Chapel in Van Alstyne, TX.
Services are under the direction of Scoggins Funeral Home & Crematory, 637 W. Van Alstyne Parkway, Van Alstyne, Texas.