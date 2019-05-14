Services Fisher Funeral Home - Denison 604 W. Main Denison , TX 75020 903-464-9200 Funeral service 11:00 AM Southside Baptist Church Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Southside Baptist Church Resources More Obituaries for James Lively Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? James William Lively

1943 - 2019 Obituary Flowers On Saturday, May 11, 2019 the Lord called James William Lively, 75, of Denison, to his heavenly home.

Mr. Lively was born October 26, 1943 in Denison, Texas the son of Frank and Inez (Fincher) Lively. He married the love of his life, Anita McCarty. Over the years, he worked for Piggly Wiggly on Main Street, then Barrett's Sporting Goods, and later Reinert Paper and Chemicals. After retiring he volunteered at Texoma Medical Center. He was a member of Billie Mosse Lodge. He enjoyed woodworking, and building things. James loved the Lord and was a member of Southside Baptist Church. He loved his family dearly. He recently proudly walked his granddaughter down the aisle and gave her away. Although his passing leaves a void in all of our lives, he will live on forever in our hearts.

James leaves precious memories behind with beloved family, wife Anita Lively, of Denison; daughter Leanna Lively, of Denison; granddaughter Kelsey Wyatt and husband Jacob, of Mustang, Okla; brother Tom Lively and wife Louise, of Pottsboro; sisters Nancy Stamms, of Combine, and Sara Parker, of Denison; brother-in-law Tom McCarty and wife Margie, of Denison; numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, and sister, Betty Humphrey.

Funeral services for Mr. Lively will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at Southside Baptist Church with Rev. Keith Taylor officiating. Family and friends will gather one hour prior to service time to visit at the church.

Condolences may be registered online at www.fisherfh.com

Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison. Published in The Herald Democrat on May 14, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries