Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow's Earnheart FH
201 W Maple St
Whitewright, TX 75491
(903) 364-2215
Graveside service
Saturday, Apr. 11, 2020
Pilot Grove Cemetery
Whitewright, TX
JAMES "JOE" WORTHAM


1932 - 2020
JAMES "JOE" WORTHAM Obituary
James William "Joe" Wortham, age 88, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at his home in Whitewright surrounded by his loving family. He was born on January 13, 1932 in Whitewright, Texas to Sims and Mary Lou Andrews Wortham.
James served in the United States Air Force and worked in the aerospace industry following his military career. He farmed for many years and was a heavy equipment operator for Grayson County Precinct 2, following in the footsteps of Sims. He enjoyed travelling, riding four-wheelers in the New Mexico Mountains and explaining Korean-era jet fighter engines. He enjoyed every day.
He is survived by his loving wife Betty Wortham, his sweetheart of 67 years; their children, Debra Crouch, Gail Alexander, Tammy Francis and James William Wortham, Jr.; grandchildren, Mandy McKissick, Corby Francis, Tyler Francis, Brittney Goldthwaite, Blane Wortham and Lola Alexander; and great-grandson, Anson Francis.
Private Graveside services will be held Saturday, April 11, 2020 at Pilot Grove Cemetery, Whitewright, Texas. Brother Don Hollister will officiate.
Memorial Services will be held later this summer to celebrate his life.
Memorials may be made in the memory of James "Joe" Wortham to Pilot Grove Baptist Church, 3163 Joe Davis Road, Whitewright, TX 75491
Arrangements are with Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home, Whitewright, Texas. An online registry may be signed at www.tjmfuneral.com
Published in The Herald Democrat on Apr. 12, 2020
