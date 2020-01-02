Home

Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow's Earnheart FH
201 W Maple St
Whitewright, TX 75491
(903) 364-2215
Graveside service
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
12:00 PM
Vittitoe Cemetery
Whitewright, TX
JAMES WYATTE GRIFFIN


1943 - 2020
James Wyatte Griffin was born September 28, 1943 to Wyatt Griffin and Jimmie Edith Hunter Griffin in Sherman, Texas. He married his childhood sweetheart Florene Tramel on March 22, 1963 in Tom Bean, Texas and they were married for 56 years. He passed away on December 27, 2019 at Texoma Medical Center in Denison, Texas surrounded by his family. He was greatly loved and will be missed.

James was a Veteran of the United States Air Force. He was a long time manager of Kentuckytown Water Supply Corp. and the Past President of Griffcon Corp. James was a faithful member of the Tom Bean Church of Christ, a past president of the Tom Bean School Board and a founding member of the Whitewright Tractor Pullers Association.

James is survived by his wife Florene Griffin of Tom Bean; sons: John Griffin and wife Becky, and Eddie Griffin and wife Tabethia; grandchildren: Dylan Griffin and wife Rachel, Kinzie Griffin, Dalton Griffin and Demi Griffin; brothers, Sam Griffin of Sherman and Charles Griffin of Denison; sister, Edith Jean Sims of San Antonio. He was preceded in death by his father, Wyatt Griffin; mother, Jimmie Griffin; brother, Richard Griffin and brother-in-law Joe Sims.

Graveside Services were held at noon on December 30, 2019 at Vittitoe Cemetery in Whitewright, Texas with A.C Quinn officiating and Gary Hunter assisting.

Pallbearers were Dylan Griffin, Dalton Griffin, Chris Counts, Daniel Veazey, Duane Bowers, Steve Book, Matt Shaw, Charlie Copeland, and Jeff Sims. Honorary Pallbearers were Joshua Daniel Griffin (USN), and Board Members of the Kentuckytown WSC: Dennis Southerland, Earl Chesser, Lanole Bond, Jerry Byers and Don Williams.

Donations can be made to the Tom Bean Church of Christ. Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow in Whitewright, Texas was in charge of arrangements.

Condolences can be signed at www.tjmfuneral.com
Published in The Herald Democrat on Jan. 2, 2020
