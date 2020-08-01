Jamie Heath Carlson, age 47, passed away Tuesday, July 28th, 2020 at his residence in Kermit, Texas. Jamie was born September 4th 1972 in Bosque County the son of Jimmy and Dottie Carlson.
Jamie graduated from Brady High School in 1991 and attended Texas Tech University . He was a proud father of his three children, and a lover of music. He enjoyed hunting, sports, and spending time with his family and friends. His first birthday was celebrated at the very first World Championship Goat Cook Off in Brady Texas and continued the tradition for many years.
He is survived by his children: Izabelle Carlson; Rhone Carlson and Kellan Carlson all of Royse City, TX.; parents: Jimmy and Dottie Carlson of Whitewright, TX.; sister: Heather Bailey and husband James and Wendee Palmer and husband Brandon all of Whitewright, TX; nieces and nephews: Annie Bailey, Ellie Bailey, Chauk Bailey, Denver Whitewright, and Jett Palmer all of Whitewright, TX; along with numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. He is preceded in death by his grandparents Windy and Bobbye Carlson and Mackey and Dorothy Weaver of Melvin, TX.
Honorary pall bearers are Sonny Bara, Matt Short, Chris Newell, James Bailey, Brandon Palmer, Burt Flanagan, John Neal, Beau Johnson, and his friends from work at Plains.
Graveside services will be held at Melvin Cemetery in Melvin, TX on Friday, August 7th at 10AM.
The family asks that you consider donating to the West Texas Boys Ranch in San Angelo, TX or the charity of your choice
.
Arrangement are entrusted to Family Service Funeral Parlor and condolences may be sent to the family online at www.fs-fp.com.