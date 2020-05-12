Home

WALDO FUNERAL HOME - SHERMAN
619 N. TRAVIS ST.
Sherman, TX 75090
(903) 893-1101
Viewing
Tuesday, May 12, 2020
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Bethel Community Baptist Church
401 W. Walker St
Denison, TX
Burial
Private
To be announced at a later date
Magnolia Cemetery
JAMILA J. BRAXTON

JAMILA J. BRAXTON Obituary
DENISON–Jamila J. Braxton, 42, left this earth for her eternal home on Friday, May 8, 2020 at her cousin's residence in Denison following a short illness.
Public viewing will be Tuesday, May 12, 2020 beginning at 10 A.M. to 1 P.M. in the Bethel Community Baptist Church, 401 W. Walker St., Denison Texas. Burial will be private in the Magnolia Cemetery, Denison.
DUE TO THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC THERE WILL BE NO GATHERING DURING VIEWING.
Arrangements have been entrusted to James E. Smith and the professionals of Waldo Funeral Home. You may sign the guestbook at www.waldofuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald Democrat on May 12, 2020
