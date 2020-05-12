|
DENISON–Jamila J. Braxton, 42, left this earth for her eternal home on Friday, May 8, 2020 at her cousin's residence in Denison following a short illness.
Public viewing will be Tuesday, May 12, 2020 beginning at 10 A.M. to 1 P.M. in the Bethel Community Baptist Church, 401 W. Walker St., Denison Texas. Burial will be private in the Magnolia Cemetery, Denison.
DUE TO THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC THERE WILL BE NO GATHERING DURING VIEWING.
Arrangements have been entrusted to James E. Smith and the professionals of Waldo Funeral Home. You may sign the guestbook at www.waldofuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald Democrat on May 12, 2020