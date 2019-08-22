|
|
Jan K. Bacon passed away on August 19th at Legend Oaks Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Kyle, TX. She was born January 30, 1936 in Durant, Oklahoma to her parents H. Monroe and Winona V. Kennamer, who preceded her in death. She graduated from Durant High School in 1954 and from Southeastern State College (now SOSU) in 1958. She taught at the Air Force Academy High School in Colorado Springs and worked as a secretary in Dallas for a number of years.
On July 29, 1961, Jan married Martin S. Bacon of Ponca City, Oklahoma. He preceded her in death on February 24, 1992 in Sherman. She is also preceded in death by her brothers, James and Monroe Kennamer, and her sister, Marcia Cox. She is survived by one son, Casey Mitchell Bacon, his wife Angel Bacon, and her grandson, Alexander.
Jan was a life-long member of the Methodist Church, having served as a Sunday School Teacher and Circle Leader. She was most recently a member of Friendship United Methodist Church of Sherman.
As a member of the Sherman Public Library Literacy Program Advisory Board, she tutored several students for a number of years. She enjoyed sharing her love of reading and writing, and seeing others develop a love for literature.
She worked at Austin College as a secretary to the library director and then as the Coordinator for Continuing Education Program and secretary to the Communication Arts Department. Before retiring, she was a member of the Staff Council at Austin College and a Camp Club treasurer, chairing the annual emergency fund auction for three years.
Jan was proud of her work with adult education and her work with literacy. She was an avid reader and a talented writer and enjoyed being a part of 'Telling our Stories'. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.
A service will be held in celebration of her life at Waldo Funeral Home of Sherman followed by her burial at Friendship United Methodist Church Cemetery Saturday August 24, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. The family asks that memorials be made in honor of Jan to The Alzheimer's Research Foundation of America.
Arrangements are under the direction of Waldo Funeral Home in Sherman.
The online register book may be signed at www.waldofuneralhome.com
Published in The Herald Democrat on Aug. 22, 2019