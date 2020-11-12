Jan Carolyn Pruitt Turner, age 77, passed away Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at her home in Denison, Texas.

Mrs. Turner is survived by her dear friend, Marita Miller and her daughter, Stephanie Liebel and her children, Jordan and Bobby Holland and family, Jayden and Bryson Gray and family, Landon and Hope Liebel and family, brother, Hugh A Pruitt Jr, and half sister, Erpel Jordan.

Graveside service for Mrs. Turner will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, November 11, 2020 at Cedarlawn Memorial Park with Pastor Jestun Katebe officiating. There is no set time for family visitation.

Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.

