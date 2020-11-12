1/
JAN TURNER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JAN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jan Carolyn Pruitt Turner, age 77, passed away Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at her home in Denison, Texas.
Mrs. Turner is survived by her dear friend, Marita Miller and her daughter, Stephanie Liebel and her children, Jordan and Bobby Holland and family, Jayden and Bryson Gray and family, Landon and Hope Liebel and family, brother, Hugh A Pruitt Jr, and half sister, Erpel Jordan.
Graveside service for Mrs. Turner will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, November 11, 2020 at Cedarlawn Memorial Park with Pastor Jestun Katebe officiating. There is no set time for family visitation.
Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fisher Funeral Home - Denison
604 W. Main
Denison, TX 75020
903-464-9200
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved