Jane Carrie Moody, born to Louis Frederick Alfred and Eleanor Steele Alfred, on December 8, 1945, in Meeker, Colorado, left this world to be with her Lord and Savior on June 28, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, grandparents Milton C. Steele and Doris E. Steele, and son Danny "Jay" Moody. She will be dearly missed by the family, friends, church family, and community she loved, and that loved her. She is survived by her husband and soul mate, Danny J. Moody, two daughters, Darla Jean Wilson and Cristine Lynne Atkinson, ten (10) grandchildren and their spouses, and sixteen (16) great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to her beloved church, Apostolic Temple of Frisco (Frisco Faith), or the Alzheimer's Association
.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date, and information will be updated as that is planned.