Jane Rochester Godsey, 86, passed away peacefully on March 22, 2019 in Houston, Texas. She was born on January 25, 1933 in Houston, to Monroe M. and Nina (Sears) Rochester. The family later moved to Brady, Texas where she completed high school and established life-long friendships.

Jane attended the University of Texas in Austin where she earned her Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education in 1954 and her Master's degree in 1976. She was very passionate and proud of her teaching career which spanned a period of 30 years.

She met her love John Edwin Hicks in Austin, Texas and they married on December 22, 1956. After living in several cities in Texas including Houston and Katy and raising their two daughters, Leigh and Nancy, they eventually settled in John's home town of Denison, Texas. They enjoyed life in Denison and cherished the time they spent with family and friends. Jane continued to live in Denison after John passed in 1991.

Jane later married Al Godsey in Denison. They loved dancing and traveling, and they especially enjoyed the time they spent in Questa, New Mexico each year.

Jane was preceded in death by her parents Monroe and Nina Rochester, her husband of 35 years, John Edwin Hicks and her husband of 25 years, Al Godsey; her stepson Jimmy Godsey; her brother, Monroe Rochester and sister Faynette Mills.

She is survived by her children Leigh Reeves and her husband Donny of Denison, Texas and Nancy Kovar and her husband David of Houston, Texas. She is also survived by four grandchildren, Corey Reeves, Tyler Reeves, Travis Kovar and his wife Angela, Brian Kovar and his wife Sara and one great-grandchild Kaylee Rae Kovar. She is also survived by her nephews, Thomas Ellis Mills, Craig Mills and her niece Laura Jane Frey. She is also survived by her stepdaughter Linda Godsey and grandchildren Brent Korman and his wife Shelby, Capt. Keith Steward and his wife Anna, SSgt. Stephanie Godsey, Christina Kramer, JoAnna Godsey and five great grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life gathering will be held at 2:30 p.m. Sunday May 5th at the home of Leigh and Donny Reeves at 2100 Lucas Ct., Denison, Texas. Published in The Herald Democrat on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary