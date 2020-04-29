|
|
Jane Ayres Keele slipped into the arms of her heavenly Father on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at her home in Denison, TX. She was born on a beautiful Monday, April 22, 1940 in McKinney, TX, to Alwyn and Aline Golden.
She graduated from Leonard High School, Denison Business College, and was an honor graduate from Southwestern Graduate School of Banking.
Jane married Marc Ayers in September of 1961. Marc and Jane had one daughter and they were married for 45 years, until his death in 2006. In October, 2009 Jane married Alvin Keele.
Banking was her calling. Jane was the Senior Vice President and Trust officer at Interfirst Bank, then Landmark Bank.
Jane loved her community and was involved in many civic groups including DISD Educational Foundation, Denison Chamber of Commerce, Service League, and Boys Club. She also was involved in the United Way, , Texoma Concert Association, just to name a few.
Jane served as the Chairman of the Smith Foundation Board of Directors for many years and was on the Board of Directors at Texoma Medical Center.
She is survived by her husband Alvin, daughter Janette Haddock and Crandon, Grandsons Jason Haddock and wife Lorna, and Jared Haddock and wife Jodie. She is also survived by 5 great grandchildren, Reagan, Elizabeth, Presley, Marcus and Kiley. Jane leaves behind numerous friends to cherish her memory.
In lieu of flowers, you may donate to Parkside Baptist Church in Denison in her name, or to .
Jane will be laid to rest during a private ceremony at Fairview Cemetery, Denison. Her family will be at Bratcher Funeral Home Tuesday, April 28, 2020 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM to receive condolences from friends.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.bratcherfuneralhome.com for the Keele family.
Bratcher Funeral Home has been given the honor of serving the Keele family.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Apr. 29, 2020