Jane L. Black, 83, of Howe, died Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Texoma Health Care Center in Sherman.
A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. October 19, at First United Methodist Church in Howe. Rev. Tom Medley will officiate. A family visitation will be held following the service in the Fellowship Center. Arrangements are under the direction of American Funeral Service in Denison.
She is survived by her husband, Jerry Black of Howe; her children, Alan David Black of Plano, John Barry Black of Howe, and Tracy Gale Black of McKinney; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Wednesday Workers in Jane's name.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Oct. 1, 2019