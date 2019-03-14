Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jane Weger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jane Leona Weger

Obituary Flowers

Jane Leona Weger Obituary
Jane Leona Weger, age 82, of Colbert, OK, passed away at Texoma Medical Center, Denison, TX on Monday, March 4, 2019. Jane was born on April 13, 1937 to Oscar & Sal Brown. She married Carl Weger in 1954 and to this union two sons were born, Joey & Jeffery. She was a lifetime residence of Colbert and a member of United Methodist Church, Colbert, OK.
She is survived by her sons, Joey Weger & wife Christi, Jeffrey Weger & wife Kate, Dallas Brown Weger, grandchildren; John Carl & wife Megan, Keely & husband Trevor, Jenna & husband Bryce, Jordan & Finance' Tyler Shaw, great-grandchildren; John Roy Connolly, Reed McGeehee, Matt Hendrix, sister; Emma Jene Parrish, brothers; Johnny Brown & wife Dorothy, Bobbie Brown & wife Debbie, sister-in-law; Alene Brown, brother-in-law; Wayne Weger, cousins, nephews, nieces, other family and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband; Carl Weger on March 5, 2017, her parents; Oscar & Sal Brown, sister & brother-In-law; Jewel & Gerald Sharp, brother, Dennis Brown.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, March 17, 2019, 2:00 P.M. at United Methodist Church, Colbert, OK with Reverend Karen Slater officiating.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 14, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries