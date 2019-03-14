|
Jane Leona Weger, age 82, of Colbert, OK, passed away at Texoma Medical Center, Denison, TX on Monday, March 4, 2019. Jane was born on April 13, 1937 to Oscar & Sal Brown. She married Carl Weger in 1954 and to this union two sons were born, Joey & Jeffery. She was a lifetime residence of Colbert and a member of United Methodist Church, Colbert, OK.
She is survived by her sons, Joey Weger & wife Christi, Jeffrey Weger & wife Kate, Dallas Brown Weger, grandchildren; John Carl & wife Megan, Keely & husband Trevor, Jenna & husband Bryce, Jordan & Finance' Tyler Shaw, great-grandchildren; John Roy Connolly, Reed McGeehee, Matt Hendrix, sister; Emma Jene Parrish, brothers; Johnny Brown & wife Dorothy, Bobbie Brown & wife Debbie, sister-in-law; Alene Brown, brother-in-law; Wayne Weger, cousins, nephews, nieces, other family and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband; Carl Weger on March 5, 2017, her parents; Oscar & Sal Brown, sister & brother-In-law; Jewel & Gerald Sharp, brother, Dennis Brown.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, March 17, 2019, 2:00 P.M. at United Methodist Church, Colbert, OK with Reverend Karen Slater officiating.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 14, 2019
