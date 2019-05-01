|
Jane Rochester Hicks Godsey, age 86, of Denison, died March 22, 2019 in Houston, Texas.
A Celebration of Life gathering in Jane's honor will be held 2:30 p.m. Sunday May 5th at the home of Leigh and Donny Reeves at 2100 Lucas Ct., Denison.
She is survived by her children Leigh (Donny) Reeves of Denison and Nancy (David) Kovar of Houston; four grandchildren and one great-grandchild. She is also survived by her stepdaughter Linda Godsey; four grandchildren and five greatgrandchildren.
Jane was preceded in death by her parents Monroe and Nina Rochester; husband of 35 years, John Edwin Hicks and husband of 25 years, Al Godsey; stepson Jimmy Godsey; siblings Monroe Rochester and Faynette Mills.
Published in The Herald Democrat on May 1, 2019
