JANE TAYLOR

Jane Elizabeth Taylor, age 73, passed away Friday, June 12, 2020 at the Homestead of Denison.

Mrs. Taylor is survived by her family, son, Jason Andrew Taylor, three grandchildren; and sister, Barbra Helen Events.

Memorial service for Mrs. Taylor will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Fisher Funeral Home Chapel with Minister Kevin Shimp officiating.

Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.

