Meador Funeral Home - Whitesboro
401 HWY 377 NORTH
Whitesboro, TX 76273
(903) 564-3800
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Meador Funeral Home - Whitesboro
401 HWY 377 NORTH
Whitesboro, TX 76273
Janeen Gayle Pirtle


1951 - 2019
Janeen Gayle Pirtle Obituary
Janeen Gayle Pirtle, 68, entered into eternal life on Monday, August 5,2019 at her home in Whitesboro, Texas with her loving family by her side.
Janeen was born on June 13, 1951 in Roswell, NM to Ira Claude and Gaye (Roberts) Pirtle. She was a Christian woman who spent her life in service and care of others as a registered nurse, one who loved her family and her Lord with all her heart. In her quiet time Janeen enjoyed reading, painting, spending time with her animals and making jewelry.
She is survived by her daughter, Temple Yardis- Arnold and wife, Angela of Roswell, NM, daughter, Kim Reid and husband, Jonathon of Aubrey, TX; brother, Javan Pirtle and wife, Kathy of New Mexico, brother, Doyle Pirtle and wife, Rhonda of Colorado; grandchildren, Joseph, Tyler, Zacary, Alexies, and Troy; great-grandchildren, Journee and Jaxon; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and other loving friends and family.
Janeen was preceded in death by her parents, Ira and Gaye Pirtle of Roswell, NM.
A Memorial Service honoring Janeen will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Meador Funeral Home of Whitesboro.
To sign the online registry, please go to www.meadorfuneral.com.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Aug. 8, 2019
