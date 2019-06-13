Home

AMERICAN FUNERAL SERVICE - Denison
4312 West Crawford Street P.O. Box 2254
Denison, TX 75020
903-463-6300
Janet K. Whitley Obituary
Heaven has another Angel. Janet K. Whitley went to be with the Lord on June 11, 2019, in the year of her Lord. She will be missed by all who loved her, her spouse; Troy F. Whitley of Sherman; brother;, Roy Melton Scott of Denison; her son, Robert C. Clay and wife Julie of Martha Ester, FL, Chad Clay and wife Dedia of Sashce. TX. Bryan Clay and wife Brandi of The Colony, grandchildren, Travis Clay, Lindsay Clay, Cody Clay, Justin and Robic Ploof; four great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends.
A funeral service will be held Friday, June 14, 2019, 10 a.m. at Trinity Lighthouse Church, 2915 Spur 503, Denison, TX, with Reverend Raymond England officiating. Interment at Fairview Cemetery will follow service.
The family will be at American Funeral Service, 4312 Crawford St. Denison, TX, on Thursday, June 13, 2019, 7 to 8 p.m. for visitation.
Pallbearers will be Travis Clay, Cody Clay, Jon Reed, E. J. Thompson, Robert Stead and Dylan Le.
Janet will be missed by all who knew her.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .
Arrangements are under the direction of American Funeral Service, Denison, TX.
You may sign the guest book at www.americanfuneralservice-fh.com.
Published in The Herald Democrat on June 13, 2019
