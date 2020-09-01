1/1
JANET MARIE RATCLIFF
On Friday, August 28th, 2020, Janet Marie Ratcliff beloved wife, mother, and grandmother passed away at the age of 69.
She was born August 1st, 1951 in Omaha, Nebraska to John Cornish and Clarissie Kirby Cornish. Later the family settled in Van Alstyne, Texas where she graduated High School in 1969. Throughout her lifetime Janet lived in many places but always came home to Texas.
After her retirement from Johnson & Johnson, Janet enjoyed spending time with her family, snuggling with her fur babies, and watching John Wayne movies.
Janet was preceded in death by her parents and twin sister, Joyce Cornish Harden. She is survived by her loving husband of 27 years, Evert Dwain Ratcliff of Sherman, Texas, daughter Wendy Smith and husband David Smith of Howe, Texas, and daughter Sarah Earls Berry of Midlothian, Tx. Grandchildren Megan Humphreys and husband Joseph of Plano, Tx, Clara Shearer of Denton, Tx, and Andrew Smith of Dorchester, Tx. Great-Grandson Myles Humphreys of Plano, Tx. Sisters Bobbie Cornish McCollum and husband Mickey, and Jean Cornish Northington of Sherman, Tx, and many loved nieces and nephews.
She will always be remembered for her love of family, country, and all things red. We were all blessed to have her for as long as we did.
Mrs. Ratcliff was cremated according to her wishes and there are no services planned at this time.
Condolences may be registered online at wwww.fisherfh.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.

Published in The Herald Democrat on Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fisher Funeral Home - Denison
604 W. Main
Denison, TX 75020
903-464-9200
