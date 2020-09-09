1/
JANET MARIE RATCLIFF
On Friday, August 28th, 2020, Janet Marie Ratcliff, passed away at the age of 69.
Janet is survived by her loving family, husband, Evert Dwain Ratcliff of Sherman, Texas, daughter Wendy Smith of Howe, Texas, and daughter Sarah Earls Berry of Midlothian, TX; three grandchildren, one great-grandson, sisters, Bobbie Cornish McCollum and Jean Cornish Northington of Sherman, TX; and many loved nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Ratcliff was cremated according to her wishes and there are no services planned at this time.
Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.

Published in The Herald Democrat on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
