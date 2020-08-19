Or Copy this URL to Share

Dorothy Janet Ross, age 88, passed away Sunday August 16, 2020 in Denison, Texas.

Janet is survived by her family, children; Ava Angelena 'Angie' Smith of Denison, Gregory Lee Ross of Wichita Falls, and Kimberly Diane Streun of Denison, Texas; eight grandchildren, three great grandchildren, sister, Joyce Ann Sharp and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services are pending.

Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.

