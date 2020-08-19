1/
JANET ROSS
Dorothy Janet Ross, age 88, passed away Sunday August 16, 2020 in Denison, Texas.
Janet is survived by her family, children; Ava Angelena 'Angie' Smith of Denison, Gregory Lee Ross of Wichita Falls, and Kimberly Diane Streun of Denison, Texas; eight grandchildren, three great grandchildren, sister, Joyce Ann Sharp and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services are pending.
Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.

Published in The Herald Democrat on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Fisher Funeral Home - Denison
604 W. Main
Denison, TX 75020
903-464-9200
