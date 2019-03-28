Janette Ann Roberds, 99, passed away from this life March 27, 2019. She was born September 30, 1919 in Oxford, Mississippi to the late Carrie McClarty Kelly and John Burney Kelly.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 41 years, William Greene Roberds Jr. and sister, Mary Cobern; three brothers, J.B. Kelly, Herman Kelly, and Maurice Kelly; and son-in-law Rusty May.

Janette is survived by her daughter Ann May of Sherman; son Bill Roberds and daughter-in-law. Susan Roberds of Dallas; granchild Rusty May Jr and wife Kristen May and great-grandchildren Gunner May and Jameson May of McKinney, and grandchild William May of Sherman.

Janette and her husband moved to Long view and resided in the community for 55 years. She loved being with her family and friends, playing bridge and selling real estate, helping people find a home. She was a member of First Christian Church of Longview, Oakcrest Woman's Club and Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR). Janette later moved to Sherman where she resided for seven years.

Services for Janette will be 11:30 a.m. Saturday March 30 at the Chapel of Rader Funeral Home, 1617 Judson Rd, Longview, Texas., with family and friends visiting after.

Our family would like to extend a special thanks to Dr. J.M. Benson, Home Hospice and all the staff and friends at the Renanissance for the special care of our beloved mother. Published in The Herald Democrat from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2019