JANICE BRYAN

Janice Kay Bryan, age 72, died on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at Texoma Medical Center in Denison.

Mrs. Bryant is survived by her family, husband, Hugh Bryan of Denison, TX; son, Kyle Tally of Ft. Worth, TX; brothers, Ben W. Bounds in Colorado; Ken Bounds of Ft. Worth, TX; and sister, Barbara Donovan of Waxahachie, TX.

Mrs. Bryan was cremated according to her wishes and there are no services planned at this time.

Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.

