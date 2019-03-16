|
|
|
Janice Delaine Rigsbay died March 11.
A service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday at Dannel Funeral Home Chapel. A visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. Sunday at Dannel Funeral Home.
She is survived by her husband, Jack Rigsbay, sons, Jackie, William, Jay, Willie, and Cody, daughters Crystal and Danielle, brothers Claude (Tooter) Johnson, John Johnson and sisters Wanda Hoover and Sharon Shores, 12 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.
Services are under the direction of Dannel Funeral Home. You may sign the online guest book at dannelfuneralhome.com
Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 16, 2019
