Janice Delaine Rigsbay, 67, of Sherman, passed from this earthly world into the arms of the Lord on March 11, 2019 at her home. A celebration of her life will be held on Monday, March 18, 2019 at 1:00 PM in the Dannel Funeral Home Chapel in Sherman. Pastor Larry Goodwin from The Refuge Church in Sherman will officiate. Interment will follow the service at Kemp Cemetery in Kemp, Oklahoma. The family will greet friends on Sunday, March 17 at Dannel Funeral Home from 6:00 until 8:00 PM. Ray Johnson, Michael Johnson, Jr., John Johnson, Jr., Anthony Johnson, Chip Egger, and Damian McDowell will serve as pallbearers.

Janice was born on August 3, 1951 to Claude and Ada Mae Johnson in Clarksville, Texas. She attended schools in Southmayd and Sherman. She met Jack Rigsbay in 1988, the love of her life. She loved being a wife, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt. She was always taking care of someone when she was able. She loved dancing, going to car races and spending time with her family. She will be missed dearly by many.

Janice was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Ray, her nephew Lee and niece Angel, and great nephew Jordan. She is survived by her husband; sons: Jackie and wife Kodi, William and wife Pauline, Jay, Willie and wife Brittney, and Cody; daughters: Crystal and husband Chip, and Danielle; brothers: Claude (Tooter) Johnson, and John Johnson; sisters: Wanda Hoover and husband Dewayne, and Sharon Shores; 12 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews that she loved dearly.

I watch you every day, I am always very near, I know deep in your heart you realize I am here, I watch you as you sleep in your bed at home, I hear you when you speak to me, when you are on your own, you cannot understand the reason why I have gone, But I will never leave you. I am here to keep you strong, talk to me I hear you, though you may not see, we share an unbroken bond that will always be. Death won't keep us apart, for our love is forever, just remember me in you heart and one day we will be together. Live your life and live it full, don't waste a single day. Remember I am always with you every step of the way. By: John F Conner