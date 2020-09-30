JANICE ROBINSON

Janice (Jan) Robinson, 80, of Pottsboro, left her earthly home September 20, 2020 with her daughter by her side after a three-year battle with Pulmonary Fibrosis. She was the daughter of D. B. and Onita Dixson Taylor.

She was employed by Texas Instruments, and worked at TI's Texins Club with her husband, KK for 24 years. Jan was of the Christian faith. Hobbies included bowling, gardening with Thomas Bell of Pottsboro, Jack Rigsby of Honey Grove, and cruising with her dear friend Myra Reding of Denison.

Jan is survived by her daughter, Lisa Drumm and husband David of Sherman; step-daughter, Kathy Robinson of Princeton; granddaughter Ashley Wert and husband, Mitchell of Jacksonville, FL; step grandchildren, Kenny (Bubba), Rusty, Kacie, Cameron, and Kim; great grandchildren, Jayce and Addison Wert of Jacksonville, FL; and two loveable fur babies, Maggie and Mila. She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth (KK) Robinson, and brother, Don Taylor.

Graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Pilot Grove Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her name to Grayson Home Hospice are appreciated.

Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.

