JANICE ROBINSON

Janice (Jan) Robinson, 80, passed away Sunday, September 20, 2020 in Van Alstyne, Texas.

Jan is survived by her daughter, Lisa Drumm of Sherman; step-daughter, Kathy Robinson of Princeton; one granddaughter, five step grandchildren, and two great grandchildren.

Graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Pilot Grove Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her name to Grayson Home Hospice are appreciated.

Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store