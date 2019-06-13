Home

Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home - Leonard
701 N Cedar St
Leonard, TX 75452
(903) 587-3336
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Chapel
701 N Cedar St
Leonard, TX
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
9:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Mt Eborn Baptist Church
Double Springs, AL
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
12:00 PM
Mt Eborn Baptist Church
Double Springs, AL
View Map
Janie Mae Tyson Hill


Janie Mae Tyson Hill


1927 - 2019
Janie Mae Tyson Hill Obituary
Janie Mae Tyson Hill, 92, of Bailey, died Friday, June 7, 2019 in Leonard.
A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. Saturday at Eborn Baptist Church in Double Springs, AL. A family visitation will be held Wednesday, June 12 at Turrentine Jackson Morrow Funeral Home in Leonard.
She is survived by son, Roger Hill of Round Rock; daughters, Rebecca Wagoner of Athens and Deborah Murphy of Bailey; sisters, Peggy Ethridge of Birmingham, AL, and Caroline Wilder of Birmingham, A; fifteen grandchildren; thirty eight great-grandchildren and thirty great-great-grandchildren.
Published in The Herald Democrat on June 13, 2019
