Janie Mae Tyson Hill, 92, of Bailey, died Friday, June 7, 2019 in Leonard.
A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. Saturday at Eborn Baptist Church in Double Springs, AL. A family visitation will be held Wednesday, June 12 at Turrentine Jackson Morrow Funeral Home in Leonard.
She is survived by son, Roger Hill of Round Rock; daughters, Rebecca Wagoner of Athens and Deborah Murphy of Bailey; sisters, Peggy Ethridge of Birmingham, AL, and Caroline Wilder of Birmingham, A; fifteen grandchildren; thirty eight great-grandchildren and thirty great-great-grandchildren.
Published in The Herald Democrat on June 13, 2019
